Saif Ali Khan gives his take on Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s rumoured love

Bollywood’s rumoured lovebirds Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been keeping fans on their toes with their frequent PDA-filled outings together and it looks the two may have now received a nod of approval from Saif Ali Khan as well.

During an interview with ETimes, the 49-year-old Sacred Games actor spoke in detail about his daughter’s choices in matters pertaining to her love life, ever since she made her banging debut with Kedarnath last year.

“In person Sara is good, she knows what she wants and usually likes nice people,” he said.

“So I’m sure he’s (Kartik) a lovely guy because you know I have full trust in her values and what kind of things she would be drawn to. So you know, if she likes him, then he must be nice,” he further added.

Furthermore, the actor said that despite him not having watched Sara and Kartik’s film Aaj Kal yet, he is sure “it’s decent.”

The linkup buzz had erupted between the two stars ever since Sara confessed that she had a crush on Kartik, last year during an interview.

