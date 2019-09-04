Kartik Aaryan reacts to Sara Ali Khan’s throwback photo weighing 96kgs

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan has been a source of fitness motivation for gym freaks looking to shed those extra kilos and it looks like the star herself instead of shying away from her past self, has learnt to embrace it to stay on the right track.

In her latest Instagram post, the 23-year-old diva shared a photo of herself from years ago when she weighed over 96 kilograms, wearing her same charming and priceless smile as she embraces her mother, Amrita Singh.

Sharing the throwback shot, the actor wrote: “Throw to when I couldn’t be thrown #beautyinblack.”

The post garnered attention from not just her fans and followers but fellow industry insiders including her rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan too who dropped an amusing response to the post saying: “This girl looks like Sara Ali.”



Earlier, speaking about her weight loss journey with Vogue India, the ‘Simmba’ star said: “For me, it all started in New York. I weighed 96kg and had a year to go before I graduated. The transition from pizza to salad and from lethargy to cardio is how I kickstarted my fitness journey. I simply started eating healthy and began working out when in New York.”

“There were so many different types of classes in that city, from functional training to boxing to cycling. But because I was so overweight at the start, [my routine] was more about cardio-heavy workouts like walking, cycling and hitting the treadmill—so that I could lose the weight before entering the intermediate forms of exercise," she added.