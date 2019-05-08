close
Wed May 08, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 9, 2019

Sara Ali Khan opens up about her fitness journey from 96kg

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 09, 2019

MUMBAI: Maintaining the fitness has never been an easy task for the celebrities  as it requires   constant strength  and unshakable  will  to achieve  the    professional goal.  When it comes to the Pataudi princess and Bollywood's beauty  Sara Ali Khan  she seems to manage it changing her food habits with little more exercise.

Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife, Amrita Singh’s daughter  has learnt to  beat her  old habit of having  heavy food, picking salads over pizzas while also getting into the habit of regular exercise, which  producing  desired result of reducing weight and giving the body a decent shave  in a short span of time. 

During an interview, Khan - new face of sports brand - speaks up about her fitness journey, the secret behind her strong core, and her favourite athleisure look. 

Responding to a question, Sara revealed that she weighed 96kg and had a year to go before she  graduated, adding that she began her fitness journey with transition from pizza to salad and from lethargy to cardio. 

"I simply started eating healthy and began working out when in New York. There were so many different types of classes in that city, from functional training to boxing to cycling. But because I was so overweight at the start, [my routine] was more about cardio-heavy workouts like walking, cycling and hitting the treadmill—so that I could lose the weight before entering the intermediate forms of exercise," the actress revealed during an interview.

Favourite workout routine

Sara said that if she's had a hard week [physically], then a Vinyasa yoga or Pilates class is a great workout. But if it’s been a stressful and emotionally taxing week, she goes for  45-minute session of boxing.



