Sara Ali Khan opens up about her fitness journey from 96kg

MUMBAI: Maintaining the fitness has never been an easy task for the celebrities as it requires constant strength and unshakable will to achieve the professional goal. When it comes to the Pataudi princess and Bollywood's beauty Sara Ali Khan she seems to manage it changing her food habits with little more exercise.

Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife, Amrita Singh’s daughter has learnt to beat her old habit of having heavy food, picking salads over pizzas while also getting into the habit of regular exercise, which producing desired result of reducing weight and giving the body a decent shave in a short span of time.

During an interview, Khan - new face of sports brand - speaks up about her fitness journey, the secret behind her strong core, and her favourite athleisure look.

Responding to a question, Sara revealed that she weighed 96kg and had a year to go before she graduated, adding that she began her fitness journey with transition from pizza to salad and from lethargy to cardio.

"I simply started eating healthy and began working out when in New York. There were so many different types of classes in that city, from functional training to boxing to cycling. But because I was so overweight at the start, [my routine] was more about cardio-heavy workouts like walking, cycling and hitting the treadmill—so that I could lose the weight before entering the intermediate forms of exercise," the actress revealed during an interview.

Favourite workout routine



Sara said that if she's had a hard week [physically], then a Vinyasa yoga or Pilates class is a great workout. But if it’s been a stressful and emotionally taxing week, she goes for 45-minute session of boxing.







