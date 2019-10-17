close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
October 17, 2019

Dollar Rate in Pakistan - Dollar Price on October 17, 2019

Thu, Oct 17, 2019

The buying rate of the US dollar in the open market was Rs 156.00 while the selling rate of USD was Rs 156.50 in Pakistan.

Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the US dollar compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

DateSymbol
Buying
Selling
October 16, 2019
USD to PKR
156.00156.50
October 15, 2019USD to PKR
156.10156.60
October 14, 2019
USD to PKR
156.00156.50
October 12, 2019
USD to PKR
156.00156.50
October 11, 2019
USD to PKR
156.00156.50
October 10, 2019
USD to PKR
156.10
156.60
October 9, 2019
USD to PKR
156.25156.75


