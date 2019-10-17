close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
October 17, 2019

Gold Price in Pakistan Today 17 October 2019

Thu, Oct 17, 2019

KARACHI: The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 400 and was traded at Rs 86,600 per tola on Thursday October 17, 2019 as compared to the last closing at Rs Rs 87,000.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 343 and was traded at Rs 74,245 against Rs 74,588 the last trading day.

The price of silver lost Rs 40 and was traded at Rs 1000 compared to stable at Rs 1,040 per tola while the prices of 10 gram silver also witnessed decrease of Rs 34.29 and was traded at Rs 857.34 against Rs 891.63 the previous day.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $13 and was traded at $1481 as compared to the last closing at $1494.

Below you can find the gold prices for different cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Quetta.

Pakistan's Cities24K Per Tola Gold Rates
24K 10 Grams Gold Rates
22K 10 Grams Gold Rates
Karachi
Rs. 86,600
Rs. 74,245
Rs. 68,058
Lahore
Rs. 86,600
Rs. 74,245
Rs. 68,058
Islamabad
Rs. 86,600
Rs. 74,245
Rs. 68,058
Rawalpindi
Rs. 86,600
Rs. 74,245
Rs. 68,058
Peshawar
Rs. 86,600
Rs. 74,245
Rs. 68,058
Faisalabad
Rs. 86,600
Rs. 74,245
Rs. 68,058
Quetta
Rs. 86,600
Rs. 74,245
Rs. 68,058


