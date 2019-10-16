Jeremy Renner accuses ex-wife of making up allegations for ulterior motive

Avengers star Jeremy Renner says he was 'not backing down’ after getting embroiled in contention over the accusations made by his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco.

Renner's latest comments turned the tables in the entire fiasco against Pacheco, a Canadian actor, wherein he claimed that she made the accusations just to gain custody of their six-year-old daughter, Ava.

According to a report by Us Weekly, which cited a source, Pacheco trapped the Avengers: Endgame actor in the controversy for her own gains.

"She (Sonni) wants sole custody of Ava because she wants more money. Period. This is a shameless money grab. Jeremy has been extremely generous to Sonni, but it’s never going to be enough," the source said.

"This time he isn’t backing down and won’t be bullied by Sonni. Jeremy has voluntarily been taking drug tests daily, for the last month and a half that Sonni requested sole custody. He has tested clean for any drugs or alcohol,” the source added.

Pacheo had earlier accused Renner to have threatened to kill her and alleged that he had been under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Ten months after tying the knot with Renner, Pacheco had filed for divorce in 2014. The following year, Superior Court Judge Michael Whitaker approved of the couple’s joint custody of Ava, with Renner to pay $13,000 in monthly child support as part of the settlement deal.

Also part of their agreement at the time was that neither Renner nor Pacheco would make derogatory comments about each other in front of their daughter.