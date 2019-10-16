Deepika Padukone: Working in 'Om Shanti Om' with no experience was surreal

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has reached the summit of success in her career but the actor hails much of it to Farah Khan who roped her in for one of the biggest movies made in the industry, Om Shanti Om.

The Padmaavat actor, who has always been in the limelight for her admirable performances, spoke about Ranveer Singh, her upcoming film Chhapaak and much more during her feature interview with Harper's Bazaar US.

During the chat, the actor spoke about her role in Om Shanti Om and the obstacles she had to face.

She spoke about asking Farah Khan about why she was not asked to audition and what made her risk signing her on.

To this, Farah had told her that she had a gut feeling.

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh prefer to stick to tradition in terms of marriage

Deepika further said that to be cast in such “a mammoth movie with absolutely no film experience, without auditioning, without any of the usual checks that you go through before being cast in a big film that was surreal for her.”

She added, that it saved her many years of having to prove herself, but it also meant that she had to go through a slump, in a way, just to learn the craft, to learn the mechanics.

Speaking about her struggle with the critics and audiences, the Chennai Express actor said that she made some wrong choices none of which she regrets.

Read More:



