Ushna Shah comes to her own defense yet again after pizza delivery guy controversy

Pakistani actor Ushna Shah after getting embroiled in a controversy regarding the pizza delivery guy issue, came forth once again to give her clarification.

The actor turned to Instagram to clear the air regarding the misconstrued tweets that went viral and wreaked havoc online with netizens bashing her.

In the video, the actor admitted that her tweets were tone deaf and could be easily misunderstood by anyone.

“Because I was a girl holding the dog, he wasn’t trusting my strength. I was encouraging him to come and put it on the table, constantly telling him that I am holding the dog,” she explained.

“But that did not work, so I jokingly told him ‘come on show some masculinity’ and because I know my patriarchal society, that kid enthusiastically came forward and kept the pizza on the table,” she added further.

Furthermore, she provided more context to the story and elaborated that the spoken words were meant to be taken lightly and were not targeting a particular group.

Also read: Ushna Shah insults a pizza delivery guy and Twitter is fuming

“I admit that I did use the patriarchy card which was a flaw of mine, it worked but I did not like that I had to use it to instill courage into the boy,” she said in the video.

“I had posted that tweet just to start a discussion around masculinity,” she clarified.

However, Shah drew the line and gave the bullies a shut up call for the way that the actor was being abused online for supposedly taunting the boy.



“I DO NOT bully people and I sure as heck don’t tolerate BEING BULLIED. Enough,” read her caption along with the video.

The fiasco had begun earlier when Ushna tweeted that she passed ‘demeaning’ and ‘sexist’ comments to a pizza delivery guy at 2:30 a.m.

Read More:



