Ushna Shah insults a pizza delivery guy and Twitter is fuming

Film and TV actor Ushna Shah has found herself embroiled in a controversy for rebuking and humiliating a pizza delivery guy and netizens are not too pleased with her over this act.

It all started when Ushna tweeted that she has passed ‘demeaning’ and ‘sexist’ comments to a pizza delivery guy at 2:30 a.m.

According to the actor, she told the man that "mard banein” (be a man), “aap ek chaar saal ki bachi nahee hai”, (you are not a four-year-old girl) and “mardaangi peida karein” (try to be manly). The delivery guy, she wrote, was scared of her growling pitbull dog.

Twitter was not having it and asked her to apologize to the employee.

Others reminded her that her comments were elitist.



In response to the outrage, Ushna tried to defend her tweets: “To everybody crying about my rant to the pizza guy. I was holding the dog. He refused to come in.”



She added: “None of that encouragement worked. But as soon as his masculinity was challenged my pizza was inside. Says more about society then it does me.”





