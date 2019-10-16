Kate Middleton, Prince William’s conversation with PM Imran Khan revealed

After meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Prince William along with wife Kate Middleton, looked back at his earlier memories with the premier and the close bond their families shared owing to Khan’s close friendship with his mother Princess Diana.

According to a report, the Duke of Cambridge had memories of meeting the Pakistani leader fresh in his head, well before he was anywhere near becoming the country’s prime minister.

He was reported to have reminded Prime Minister Imran Khan upon their reunion, about the firm ambition he had held about taking charge of the country, and how he finally succeeded.

Thirty-seven-year-old William reminded the premier that the late Diana had taken him to meet Khan and his then-wife Jemima Goldsmith in London, back in 1996. He further shed light on the conversation they had shared back then with Khan expressing his ambition of holding the prime minister’s office in Pakistan, a thought that had also ignited ample laughter from all around.

Also read: Kate Middleton, Prince William's Pakistan tour: In pictures

PM Imran, upon being taken on a trip to the past, said the road to him achieving his goal of becoming the premier had been just as hard as his earlier career in cricket, to which William had replied: “Sure, it’s not so easy.”

Kate Middleton, lauding Khan’s determination added: “You stuck with it.”

Read More:



