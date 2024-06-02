Punjab govt takes key steps to counter organised begging

A general view of barracks in one of jails in Punjab in this undated photo. — Punjab Prisons

The Punjab government has taken key steps to counter organised begging and decided to establish separate barracks for beggar mafia chiefs in jails across the province.



The Punjab Home Department announced the establishment of designated barracks for beggar mafia chiefs in jails across the province.

This initiative follows the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and represents a significant step in the province's crackdown on organised begging.

According to a spokesperson on Sunday, each barrack in the first phase can accommodate between 100 to 200 individuals.

The number of these specialised barracks will be increased as necessary, particularly in larger cities where the issue is more prevalent.

In addition to these logistical changes, the Punjab Home Department is also drafting legislation to impose stricter penalties on leaders of the beggar mafia.

The proposed law will target those involved in the kidnapping and coercion of children, imposing severe penalties on those found guilty.

This amendment aims to ensure that those who exploit innocent children and women for professional begging face significant legal consequences.

The spokesperson emphasised that the government is committed to eradicating the beggar mafia from the province.

In line with this, an across-the-province crackdown on the beggar mafia is set to commence shortly, targeting those who oppress and exploit vulnerable populations.

This comprehensive approach underscores the Punjab government’s resolve to tackle organised begging and protect the rights and welfare of its citizens.