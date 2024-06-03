CDA chief blames 'mischief' for Margalla Hills forest fires

Smoke rises after a fire broke at the Margalla Hills National Park, with Faisal mosque and houses seen in the foreground, amid hot weather in Islamabad on May 31, 2024. — Reuters

With forest fires ravaging the Margalla Hills in Islamabad in recent days, Capital Development Authority Director General (CDA DG) Irfan Niazi has blamed "mischief" for the blazes while ruling out the possibility of the fire incidents occurring naturally.

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan" on Monday, the DG Niazi said: "All the fires are due to someone's mischief or negligence."



The CDA official's comments come as firefighting teams were busy in large-scale operations in the hills surrounding the federal capital throughout last week.

In the latest incident, authorities doused a forest fire in the Hills on Sunday.

Separately, a fire also erupted in the forest area spreading over an area of 15 to 20 acres located in the Baghar Sharif area of Rawalpindi's Kahuta Tehsil.

Islamabad's district administration, last week, even arrested three people into custody on suspicion of Margalla Hills "arson".

"Three persons have been arrested on suspicion of setting fire on Margalla Hills," Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon had said.

Continuing on elaborating on the causes of forest fires, CDA DG Niazi said that the phenomenon requires three primary elements namely high temperature, high-speed winds and fuel.

"Since this [Margalla Hills] is a national park, fuel is already available in the shape of dry leaves and branches. In such a situation, due to someone's mischief or negligence, this can lead to a fire," he said while pointing towards mischief as there were no species of trees in Islamabad that can catch fire by themselves.

It is to be noted that parts of Pakistan have seen temperatures as high as 52.2 degrees Celsius (126 F) over the last week, with South Asia sweltering in a hotter summer this year — a trend scientists say has been worsened by human-driven climate change.

Machinery unable to reach fire sites

Commenting on the preventive measures against forest fires, the official highlighted that the authorities ensure additional safety measures and engage the workforce as there is an increased chance of fire by mid-June — which is in fact declared as "fire season" due to the increase in temperature.

On the difficulties faced by the firefighting teams, he said that despite using fire extinguishers and bowsers, most of their machinery was unable to reach fire sites and that the personnel had to reach the blaze on foot.

"Regular visitors of Margalla Hills know that around 20 villages are located there, so in two to three incidents of fires, the blaze got near them," Niazi said while stressing that their firefighting strategy priorities populated areas.

"So far, there has been no loss of life. During the previous years, we had 300-350 people in the workforce for extinguishing fires. However, we have increased it to 400 this year. When it comes to equipment, the hurdle is that these forests are on a mountain, so they cannot reach the site," he added.