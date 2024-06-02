Punjab bans plastic production, trade

A man washes waste plastic sheets, collected for recycling, in the polluted waters on World Environment Day in Karachi on June 5, 2023. —Reuters

Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that the manufacturing, distribution, and sale and purchase of plastic will be banned throughout the province from June 5.

According to a statement from Marriyum, a crackdown on the factories producing the illegal goods will begin on June 5 as the usage of plastic was increasing environmental pollution.

The measures against plastic are being taken by the Punjab government in light of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s directive to launch “No to Plastic” campaign.

Giving food in plastic bags at hotels and other eateries will be strictly restricted under the campaign.

The government has reportedly completed arrangements to strictly implement the strategy for plastic ban.

Ahead of Earth Day 2024, the Punjab government had on April 19 decided to launch environment-friendly initiatives in the province.

As part of this initiative, the CM had endorsed a comprehensive ban on plastic bag usage, effective from June 5.

During a review meeting on environment-friendly initiatives led by the CM Punjab in April, Marriyum had highlighted the campaign's objective to enhance public awareness regarding the severe health risks associated with plastic pollution.

She had stressed the urgency of banning the production, distribution and usage of polythene bags, citing their detrimental environmental impact and contribution to respiratory ailments and other life-threatening conditions.