PTI putting 'pressure' on CJP with 'uncalled' for demand: PBC

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa addressing the ‘Conference on the Launch of Vision and E- Campus’ at the Federal Judicial Academy on January 6, 2024. —APP

ISLAMABAD: On Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s demand seeking recusal of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa from all the cases related to the political party, the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) said Monday the PTI was putting pressure on the chief justice through such tactics.



In a statement, PBC Vice Chairman Riazat Ali Sahar and PBC Chairman of Executive Committee Farooq Hamid Naek condemned the PTI's “uncalled for” demand.

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan, on behalf of his party's core committee, demanded Chief Justice Isa not to sit on the benches hearing the PTI-related cases. Hasan said the CJ should recuse himself from all such cases, alleging that the party isn't getting justice since the top judge took over.

According to The News, Hasan made these remarks during an interview with a private TV channel, wherein he complained that earlier, his party was not getting justice, but now, even its petitions were not being taken up.

“The PTI core committee wants that CJP Isa should not sit on benches in our cases,” he added.

“Unfortunately, the kind of decisions that are being delivered are seen to be biased; the element of favouritism in case verdicts strengthens our demand," he alleged.

Meanwhile, the PBC said under Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act, 2023, “it is authority of the committee of three members, comprising the chief justice of Pakistan and two next most senior judges, to constitute a bench, therefore, wish of a political party is uncalled for".

Sahar and Naek said the PTI was putting pressure on the CJ by employing such tactics, which was extremely deplorable and not acceptable to the legal fraternity.

They said CJ Isa was a very competent, upright, and independent judge and his integrity was above any doubt.

They reiterated their unwavering commitment to uphold the independence of judiciary and rejected any tactic to malign the institution of judiciary.