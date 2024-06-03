PTI founder Imran Khan (right) and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — AFP/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and party's leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday were acquitted by a district and sessions court in Islamabad in two cases related to the long march vandalism.

Their acquittal pleas — alongside those filed by ex-PTI leader Asad Umar as well as party's existing politicians Ali Mohammad Khan and Murad Saeed — were approved by Judicial Magistrate Ehtesham Alam.

Both Umar and Ali appeared before the court and marked their attendance.

The cases against Khan and his party's leaders were filed in the Golra police station.

The development comes two weeks after the PTI founder and other leaders of his party were acquitted in similar cases registered in the Kohsar and Karachi Company police stations for violation of Section 144.

Other leaders of the party who were acquitted on May 20 included Zartaj Gul, Ali Nawaz Awan, Faisal Javed, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Qasim Suri, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Shireen Mazari, Saifullah Niazi, Asad Umar and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

On May 30, a district and sessions court of Islamabad had also acquitted Khan in two cases related to the May 9 riots.

“Because of insufficient evidence presented by the prosecution, the PTI founder has been acquitted,” the district and sessions court said in its verdict.

The cases were registered against the PTI founder for long march and violation of Article 144.

Khan remains behind bars in Adiala jail since August 2023, while several current and former politicians of his party are facing various allegations in the cases related to the violence following his arrest on May 9.

Islamabad High Court (IHC), on May 16, had also approved PTI founder's bail petition in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) settlement reference, but he has been arrested in other cases as well.