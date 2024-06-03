Death toll from Hyderabad cylinder blast rises to 12

A view of burn motorcycle after gas cylinder explosion in shop at Paretabad. — INP/File

KARACHI: With the death of another person from the Hyderabad cylinder blast, the toll from the incident has risen to 12 on Monday, according to the officials in Karachi.

The data from the Karachi's Civil Hospital — where the injured are under treatment — showed that the person who recently died was 45-year-old Muhammad Akram, son of Munshi.

Akram's body was completely burned in the unfortunate incident which took place in the Preetabad area of Hyderabad in a LNG cylinder shop.

To pass before him was victim Faizan Ishaq, a 32-year-old, whose funeral prayers were offered at Faizan Madina Affandi Town, as per a report in this paper.



Hyderabad Mayor Kashif Shoro had Sunday went to Preetabad to offer condolences to the relatives of the victims.

He expressed deep sorrow over the tragic deaths and informed the bereaved families that the Sindh government had announced Rs1 million as compensation for the family of each deceased person and Rs500,000 for each injured.

Later, the Hyderabad mayor went to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where he enquired after the injured persons receiving treatment. Nawabshah Mayor Qazi Abdul Rasheed, Town Municipal Corporation Nerun Kot Chairman Manthar Jatoi, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Farid Qureshi, and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Municipal Commissioner Jam Zahoor Ahmed Lakhan accompanied Shoro during the visit.

The tragic explosion occurred on Thursday at a shop of liquefied petroleum gas cylinders in the Preetabad area of Hyderabad. When people moved towards the shop to put out the fire after the first blast at 6pm, another loud explosion took place, which engulfed the shop in flames and caused fires in some adjacent houses and shops in the densely populated area of the city.

Initially, two deaths and 49 injuries were reported. Those with serious injuries were shifted to the Civil Hospital Hyderabad, Combined Military Hospital and Civil Hospital Karachi.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the fires also burned a rickshaw and injured several passers-by. People sitting in houses around the shop suffered burn injuries as well. They said the fire brigade reached the scene 40 minutes after the first explosion.