Scorching weather expected to subside in Karachi from tomorrow

A woman carries a pedestal fan for repair during a hot and humid weather in Karachi. — Reuters

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) has forecast that temperature in Karachi is likely to drop from tomorrow (Sunday).



The Met Office said the maximum temperature in the metropolis was recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius today (Saturday), while the humidity in the air was 53%.

The Met Office said the temperature was expected to remain between 34°C to 36°C in the port city tomorrow.

Any drop in the temperature will bring relief to the Karachiites as the metropolis has been reeling under searing heat for the last few weeks.

A weather expert said the intensity of hot weather in the port city was expected to subside from next week.

The weatherman said sea breeze and drizzle were also expected in the metropolis during night in the coming week.

The port city on May 29 witnessed the hottest day of 2024 with the temperature shooting up as high as 41.5°C.

It is noteworthy to mention that Karachi recorded the highest-ever temperature at 48°C on May 9, 1938.

The weather experts had predicted that the heatwave condition was expected to subside in the metropolis after June 1.

Meanwhile, the PMD on May 30 forecast that many parts of the country would receive “extraordinary” monsoon rains from June to August.

This forecast, while being an potential sigh of relief amid scorching hot weather, is also a cause of concern because excessive rainfalls could generate flash floods in the country.

As per the PMD's outlook of expected monsoon rains, there was a chance of usual and above normal rains in most places this year. Whereas, excessive downpour was likely to hit central and northern Punjab, the Met Office had said.

Meanwhile, southern Sindh might also receive torrential rains, it had said adding that Balochistan too was vulnerable to hits from extraordinary rainy weather.