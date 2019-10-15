close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
October 15, 2019

Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan to share screen space in Aanand L Rai's next?

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 15, 2019
Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan to share screen spacein Aanand L Rai’s next? Photo: Twitter

Two of Bollywood’s leading ladies Katrina Kaif and Vidya Balan may be prepping up to weave magic on silver screens together with their next project.

As per circulating reports, the two divas may be gearing up to star alongside each other in acclaimed director Aanand L Rai’s upcoming venture that will be helmed by debutante Anirudh Ganapathy, who has previously worked for the filmmaker’s production house for an extensive period.

Also read:  Katrina Kaif opens up about her equation with Salman Khan

Reports have also revealed that the debutante director had also previously worked as an assistant director on Katrina’s earlier film Zero.

As for the beauty queens, Katrina and Vidya, reports have suggested that the former has already given a nod of approval to jump on the project while the latter is still in talks with the makers to star in a parallel role. 

