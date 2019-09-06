Katrina Kaif opens up about her equation with Salman Khan

Apart from their on-screen chemistry in films like ‘Yuvraaj’, ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and more recently ‘Bharat’, B-town’s actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have always continued to be close friends.



The duo has impressed fans not just with their screen pairing, but also with their off-screen camaraderie.

The ‘Zero’ starlet, at a recent event held in Singapore, opened up about how the ‘Sultan’ Khan has always been by her side. She shared that even when there have been moments when the two had no contact with each other, their paths would cross and the superstar would be there for her.

“Salman has really had my back, and has been there for me as a friend and a support over the years, unfailingly and intuitively. There have been moments where I was going through a particularly rough time in my life; a struggle, and with no contact, all of a sudden, our paths would just cross, and he would be there,” she shared.

The 36-year-old ‘Sooryavanshi’ actor also added that Salman just seems to be able to “sense it”. As for their relationship, Katrina shared that it’s a bit of an “intuitive” relationship and called Salman “a friend for life”.

Both Katrina and Salman have never shied away from talking about their equation or their professional relationship.

In the same interaction, Katrina also opened up about Salman’s sisters –Alvira and Arpita and shared that they are like her “eighth and ninth sisters”.

On the work front, Kaif will be seen next in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’. It will bring together Katrina and Akshay Kumar after ‘Tees Maar Khan’. in the film, Katrina is playing the role of Akshay’s wife. The film will hit the theatres on March 22, 2020.