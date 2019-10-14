Katrina Kaif’s picture with Isabelle Kaif will make you want to hug your sister right away

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is riding high on her career graph lately with the immense success of her recent offering ‘Bharat’.

While the actress has treated her fans to a bunch of immaculate pictures of herself, this time around the Bollywood diva is serving major sibling goals, with a selfie taken alongside her sister Isabelle Kaif.

The photo also features an unnamed close friend and shows the trio enjoying each other’s company fondly.

Katrina Kaif can be seen wearing a black tank top in the image with no-makeup look.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Sooryavanshi' opposite Akshay Kumar. The film is scheduled to release next year in March.



Meanwhile, Isabelle Kaif will be making her grand debut soon with the movie 'Kwatha' which also stars Aayush Sharma.