Rs 750 prize bond draw result: October 15, 2019 list of draw 80

The draw for Rs 750 prize bond was held today (Tuesday), October 15, 2019 in Rawalpindi.



The first prize for Rs 750 Prize Bond is Rs 1,500,000 while the second grand prize is Rs 500,000 each for three winners.



The first prize goes to lucky number 378562.

Three lucky winners of second prize are prize bond numbers: 296432, 512602 and 813469 second

Other 1696 lucky winners of Rs 750 Prize Bond will get Rs 9,300 each.



The list of third prize winners will be published shortly.

Find the dates and locations of the various Prize Bonds Draws of Pakistan here.