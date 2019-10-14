Rs 40000 prize bonds worth Rs 204 billion encashed

ISLAMABAD: The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) Monday said that the investors of Rs 40,000 prize bonds have withdrawn Rs 204 billion by October 05, out of overall reserve of Rs 259 billion investments in these prize bonds.



After the decision taken by the federal government, the CDNS had discontinued the specific bond on June 24, 2019.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had also issued directives that national prize bonds worth Rs 40,000 denominations should not be sold after June 24 deadline.

The bond holders had been given the option of either replacing them with Special Savings Certificates (SSC) or Defence Saving Certificates (DSC), premium prize bonds.