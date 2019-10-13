´Joker´ tops North American box office for second week

WASHINGTON: Warner Bros.´ "Joker" laughed best again this weekend as it took in an estimated $55 million in North American movie theaters, an industry group reported Sunday.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker" provides the backstory for the rise of Batman´s maniacal nemesis, painting a dark and disturbing portrayal of a would-be stand-up comedian´s descent into madness.

Last week, the film directed by Todd Phillips -- maker of "The Hangover" trilogy -- set a record for an October release, taking in $93.5 million in its first weekend, Exhibitor Relations said.

United Artist´s family- and Halloween-friendly "The Addams Family" placed second, scaring up an estimated $30.3 million for its opening weekend.

It follows the mysterious and spooky Addams family as they prepare for a visit from some even creepier relatives.

In third, at an estimated $20.5 million, was Paramount´s new film "Gemini Man," which stars Will Smith as a retired hitman who must face off against a younger clone of himself.

"Abominable" from Universal came in fourth, down from last week´s second, at an estimated $6.2 million. It tells the story of a teen and her friends trying to help a young Yeti reunite with its family as a wealthy man seeks to capture it as a prize.

And in fifth was Focus Features´ "Downton Abbey," at $5 million. The cinematic follow-up to the hit TV series has the Crawleys and their earnest staff scrambling to prepare for an unexpected visit by the British royals.

Rounding out the weekend´s top 10 were:

"Hustlers" ($3.9 million)

"Judy" ($3.3 million)

"IT: Chapter Two" ($3.2 million)

"Jexi" ($3.1 million)

"Ad Astra" ($1.9 million)