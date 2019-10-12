close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
October 12, 2019

Sara Ali Khan’s meagre lunch serving will make you sympathise with her

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 12, 2019
Sara Ali Khan’s meager lunch serving will make you sympathise with her. Photo: The News Crunch

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan’s weight loss journey is no stranger to the limelight as the diva herself has also been quite vocal about her transformation. However, what fans may not know is the extreme amount of struggle that went on behind it.

The 24-year-old Kedarnath actor’s costar for her next venture Varun Dhawan gave her fans and admirers a sneak peek at what goes behind maintaining her immaculate figure and physical image.

Also Read:   Sara Ali Khan opens up about her fitness journey from 96kg

The Student of the Year actor shared a picture of Sara’s lunch and contrary to what fans may have thought, it made them feel sorry for the actor instead.

The plate showed three slices of cucumber, a small roti made out of millet and a meagre serving of what appears to be cooked vegetables.

The two will be gracing theatres very soon with the remake of Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan.

Read More:

Kartik Aaryan hid sweets from Sara Ali Khan to value her weight loss efforts

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are turning heads ever since the starlet confessed of having a crush on the heartthrob earlier.

How did Sara Ali Khan shed those extra kilos?

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the 25-year-old Simmba starlet shed light on the food that she consumes throughout the day to give her fans and followers an inside peak on how to maintain that perfect figure.


Latest News

More From Bollywood