Sara Ali Khan’s meagre lunch serving will make you sympathise with her

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan’s weight loss journey is no stranger to the limelight as the diva herself has also been quite vocal about her transformation. However, what fans may not know is the extreme amount of struggle that went on behind it.

The 24-year-old Kedarnath actor’s costar for her next venture Varun Dhawan gave her fans and admirers a sneak peek at what goes behind maintaining her immaculate figure and physical image.

The Student of the Year actor shared a picture of Sara’s lunch and contrary to what fans may have thought, it made them feel sorry for the actor instead.

The plate showed three slices of cucumber, a small roti made out of millet and a meagre serving of what appears to be cooked vegetables.

The two will be gracing theatres very soon with the remake of Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan.

