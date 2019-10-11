Laila o' Laila: Teenage Quetta girl sings classic Balochi song with Ali Zafar

A 12-year-old Baloch girl from Quetta, Urooj Fatima, marked her debut with the classical Balochi song 'Laila o' Laila' alongside versatile singer Ali Zafar.

Urooj Fatima's recent duet with the seasoned singer, acquaints the listener with the culture and beauty of Pakistan’s southwestern province.

Being a fan of the ‘Teefa in Trouble’ star, Urooj Fatima had expressed her desire to work with Zafar.

Her dream turned into reality with the rendition of the famous Balochi folk song.

Urooj Fatima is also UNICEF’s teenage champion and the organisation had shared her aspirations to be a professional singer.



Unable to contain her excitement about working with the singer, the teenage girl took to Twitter and wrote: “Can't wait More be ready on Friday Laila o Laila song with @AliZafarsays M very Happy thankuu Ali bhai for ur support and love. You are a inspiration for me.”

The singer also posted on Twitter, lauding the talented girl from Balochistan.





