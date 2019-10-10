Deepika Padukone spills the details on challenging Ranveer Singh in badminton

Deepika Padukone, the undisputed queen of Bollywood, outdoes herself not just on silver screens but is a force to be reckoned with when she has her athlete-mode on at the badminton courts, owing to her father, veteran shuttler Prakash Padukone.

Speaking at an event recently, the 33-year-old Piku actor was asked about Ranveer Singh’s skills in the sport and if the two have ever locked horns on the court.

“Is that a question that I have to answer? I can tell you the score but he will be very upset. He is in Hyderabad and will never come back,” she said.

On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak which will hit theatres in January 2020 followed by Kabir Khan’s 83, where she stars alongside Ranveer Singh.



