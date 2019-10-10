close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Other

Web Desk
October 10, 2019

Deepika Padukone spills the details on challenging Ranveer Singh in badminton

Other

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 10, 2019
Deepika Padukone spills the details on challenging Ranveer Singh in badminton. Photo: True Median.

Deepika Padukone, the undisputed queen of Bollywood, outdoes herself not just on silver screens but is a force to be reckoned with when she has her athlete-mode on at the badminton courts, owing to her father, veteran shuttler Prakash Padukone.

Speaking at an event recently, the 33-year-old Piku actor was asked about Ranveer Singh’s skills in the sport and if the two have ever locked horns on the court.

Also read:  Ranveer Singh shares a glimpse into his and Deepika’s house as he unwinds on a Saturday night

“Is that a question that I have to answer? I can tell you the score but he will be very upset. He is in Hyderabad and will never come back,” she said.

On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak which will hit theatres in January 2020 followed by Kabir Khan’s 83, where she stars alongside Ranveer Singh.

Read More:

Deepika Padukone pens heartfelt note for Ranveer Singh with throwback photo

As the leading star of Bollywood Ranveer Singh marked his 34th birthday on Saturday, his ladylove Deepika Padukone turned to Instagram to express warm words for the actor leaving all captivated.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all smiles as they return to Mumbai

One of the most loved and cherished couple of B-town Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally returned to India after wrapping up the UK spell of their upcoming film, ‘83’.


Latest News

More From Other