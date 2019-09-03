Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all smiles as they return to Mumbai

One of the most loved and cherished couple of B-town Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally returned to India after wrapping up the UK spell of their upcoming film, ‘83’.

The couple was spotted in high spirits at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday.

While the ‘Simba’ star was seen in black and white casuals paired with a green overcoat, his ladylove Deepika carried an all-black look with her hair tied in a high knot.

The ‘Padmaavat’ couple was seen wearing dark peppy shades and walking hand in hand as they continued to smile and blush in front of the paparazzi.

Ranveer had recently announced the schedule wrap up on Instagram with a video of him raising a toast. He wrote in the caption, “& that’s a schedule wrap, folks ! CHEERS @83thefilm.”

Ranveer and Deepika will be seen on screen together in Kabir Khan’s ‘83’. Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev while off-screen wife Deepika will be seen as the on-screen wife playing the character of Rumi Dev. The film is a biopic on the life of Kapil Dev and will showcase the journey of India’s first cricket World Cup victory of 1983 at the Lord’s stadium in the UK.

The Kabir Khan-directorial is slated to release on April 10, 2020.