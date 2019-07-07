Deepika Padukone pens heartfelt note for Ranveer Singh with throwback photo

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh know very well how to sweep hearts of their fans and on the occasion of the latter’s birthday, their followers got a double dose of their endearing tale of love.

As the leading star of Bollywood Ranveer Singh marked his 34th birthday on Saturday, his ladylove turned to Instagram to express warm words for the actor leaving all captivated.

“Sensitive & emotional, caring & compassionate, generous & gentle, funny & intelligent, delightful & faithful...all this and so much more... To my husband, my friend, my lover, my confidante...but more often than not, my child, my infant, my toddler, my dot, my pineapple, my sunshine, my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you....,” she wrote.

Along with the heartfelt note was a throwback image of the ‘83’ actor as a child, engrossed as he digs into his snow cone.



On the other hand, Ranveer who presently has his film ‘83’ in the works unveiled the first look into his character as Kapil Dev, on his special day.

“On my special day, here’s presenting THE HARYANA HURRICANE KAPIL DEV,” he wrote.







