Kareena Kapoor stands by Shahid Kapoor in the midst of 'Kabir Singh' controversy

While criticism for Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh is rampant all over Bollywood, the actor does have one person voicing support, — his ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In an interview with Filmfare, the 39-year-old Veere Di Wedding actor gave her take on the entire debacle surrounding the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial, saying that the criticism has been outnumbered by those who enjoyed the film.

"I haven’t seen the film. But clearly it hasn’t affected anything because the movie has made over Rs 300 crores. So, it’s a double-edged sword. Because there are people who are actually going to watch it and have found something that they love. Otherwise, it is not possible for it to have done so well,” she said.

“But I’m happy that people are talking about it and if you ask me, I don’t personally believe in a character like that because that’s not me as a person,” she added.

“But, at the end of the day, it’s a film and it has worked. But I’m happy that people are talking about things and they want their voice to be heard. But they clearly are outnumbered by the people who have loved the film. That’s the reality which is sad,” she continued.



Kabir Singh, despite the flak it drew, managed to become this year’s biggest hit in India racking up INR278 at the box office.

