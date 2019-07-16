Taapsee Pannu throws shade at ‘Kabir Singh’ after man kills girlfriend over her ‘character’

Bollywood’s latest release ‘Kabir Singh’ has managed to ruffle quite a lot of feathers and the list now includes Taapsee Pannu who mocked the film on social media.

The 31-year-old ‘Pink’ star turned to Twitter sharing a rather gruesome and disturbing news piece about a woman getting murdered over her ‘loose character’.

Quoting the story, the actor took the opportunity to take a dig at the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial and the filmmaker’s recently made statement which earned him quite a lot of flak.

“Or maybe let’s just say they were madly in love with each other n this ‘act’ was to validate his TRUE love for her,” read Taapsee’s tweet.

“Statutory warning: people with no sense of sarcasm kindly ignore me n my tweet. Thank you , it was nice not knowing you [sic],” she said in another tweet.

The film had become center of immense criticism over the portrayal of Shahid Kapoor’s character that strongly reeked of toxic masculinity and glorified patriarchal notions to a great extent.