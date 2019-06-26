Shahid Kapoor unfazed by ‘Kabir Singh’ criticism regarding toxic masculinity

Bollywood’s latest hit film ‘Kabir Singh’ is facing the wrath of fans and critics all around for all the right reasons as it reeks strongly of toxic masculinity. However, Shahid Kapoor is not buying it.

The 38-year-old Jab We Met actor came to his defense, clearing the negative air around his latest release and stating that he remains ‘unaffected’ by the endless criticism.

“I don't get affected by ek-dedh mahine ke liye ye jo comments aate hai; that is not important. Everything will find its meaning, once people will see it in totality. Jab aap shuru mai aate ho to aapke har performance pe sochte ho abhi log kya bolenge.( At the start of your career, you are bothered about what people will think about your performances.),” he said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

“I have been doing this for 15-16 years now. I have done about 30 films. For me, now it is about putting a body of work behind, so that when people see that, they see a variety of work. The larger picture is important,” he added.

The actor’s latest film has come under fire for glorifying violence and toxic masculine in the film while portraying the female lead, Kiara Advani in a submissive and docile light.