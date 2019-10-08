Recent winners of the Nobel Physics Prize

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
STOCKHOLM: Here is a list of the 10 most recent Nobel Physics Prize winners, following the announcement of this year´s award:
2019: James Peebles (Canada-US) for discoveries explaining the universe´s evolution after the Big Bang, and Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz (Switzerland) for the first discovery of an exoplanet.
2018: Arthur Ashkin (US), Gerard Mourou (France) and Donna Strickland (Canada) for inventions in the laser field used for advanced precision instruments in corrective eye surgery and industry.
2017: Barry Barish, Kip Thorne and Rainer Weiss (US) for the discovery of gravitational waves, a phenomenon predicted by Albert Einstein a century ago as part of his theory of general relativity.
2016: David Thouless, Duncan Haldane and Michael Kosterlitz (Britain) for their study of strange phenomena in unusual phases, or states, of matter, such as superconductors, superfluids or thin magnetic films.
2015: Takaaki Kajita (Japan) and Arthur McDonald (Canada) for their work on neutrinos.
2014: Isamu Akasaki (Japan), Hiroshi Amano (Japan) and Shuji Nakamura (US) for their work on LED lamps.
2013: Peter Higgs (Britain) and Francois Englert (Belgium) for their work on the so-called Higgs boson, a subatomic particle that gives mass to other particles.
2012: Serge Haroche (France) and David Wineland (US) for experimental methods used to measure and manipulate quantum systems.
2011: Saul Perlmutter, Adam Riess (US) and Brian Schmidt (US-Australian) for discovering the accelerating expansion of the universe.
2010: Andre Geim (Netherlands-Britain) and Konstantin Novoselov (Russia-Britain) for work on the two-dimensional material graphene.
STOCKHOLM: Here is a list of the 10 most recent Nobel Physics Prize winners, following the announcement of this year´s award:
2019: James Peebles (Canada-US) for discoveries explaining the universe´s evolution after the Big Bang, and Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz (Switzerland) for the first discovery of an exoplanet.
2018: Arthur Ashkin (US), Gerard Mourou (France) and Donna Strickland (Canada) for inventions in the laser field used for advanced precision instruments in corrective eye surgery and industry.
2017: Barry Barish, Kip Thorne and Rainer Weiss (US) for the discovery of gravitational waves, a phenomenon predicted by Albert Einstein a century ago as part of his theory of general relativity.
2016: David Thouless, Duncan Haldane and Michael Kosterlitz (Britain) for their study of strange phenomena in unusual phases, or states, of matter, such as superconductors, superfluids or thin magnetic films.
2015: Takaaki Kajita (Japan) and Arthur McDonald (Canada) for their work on neutrinos.
2014: Isamu Akasaki (Japan), Hiroshi Amano (Japan) and Shuji Nakamura (US) for their work on LED lamps.
2013: Peter Higgs (Britain) and Francois Englert (Belgium) for their work on the so-called Higgs boson, a subatomic particle that gives mass to other particles.
2012: Serge Haroche (France) and David Wineland (US) for experimental methods used to measure and manipulate quantum systems.
2011: Saul Perlmutter, Adam Riess (US) and Brian Schmidt (US-Australian) for discovering the accelerating expansion of the universe.
2010: Andre Geim (Netherlands-Britain) and Konstantin Novoselov (Russia-Britain) for work on the two-dimensional material graphene.