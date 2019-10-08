Mehwish Hayat invites controversy with latest dance video

Actress Mehwish Hayat set the internet on fire when she shared a video on her Instagram account Monday that showed her trying out new dance moves with co-star Ahsan Khan.

In the video, Hayat is dressed in a ravishing pink-and-white outfit, and can be seen dancing to a catchy tune for an awards show with fellow actor Khan in the United States.

Although the video has received lots of praise, it has also attracted the ire of some of the internet users, who accuse the actress of immoral dressing and conduct.



Two months ago, Mehwish Hayat had received the Pride of Performance in Norway. This was followed by multiple appearances on various international platforms where she spoke about how the world of cinema is fueling Islamophobia.

Meanwhile, the 'Chhalawa' actress has also been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of Muslim Islamic Charity, Penny Appeal.

Mehwish Hayat also made it to the list of The Muslim Vibe’s top five Muslim women in the world who are striving to make the world a better place to live in.