Dubai gold rate: Gold prices in UAE on October 8, 2019

DUBAI: Gold prices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on the date of October 8, 2019 were 1,710.00 UAE Dirhams per 10 grams for 22K gold, and AED 1,820.00 per 10 grams for 24K gold.

Find below the gold prices for the past seven days in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

October 7, 2019

24K 10 Grams: AED 1,822.50

22K 10 Grams: AED 1,712.50

18K 10 Grams: AED 1397.50

October 6, 2019

24K 10 Grams: AED 1,822.50

22K 10 Grams: AED 1,712.50

18K 10 Grams: AED 1400.00

October 5, 2019

24K 10 Grams: AED 1,822.50

22K 10 Grams: AED 1,712.50

18K 10 Grams: AED 1400.00

October 4, 2019

24K 10 Grams: AED 1,820.00

22K 10 Grams: AED 1,710.00

18K 10 Grams: AED 1402.50

October 3, 2019

24K 10 Grams: AED 1,820.00

22K 10 Grams: AED 1,710.00

18K 10 Grams: AED 1400.00

October 2, 2019

24K 10 Grams: AED 1,787.50

22K 10 Grams: AED 1,680.00

18K 10 Grams: AED 1372.50

October 1, 2019

24K 10 Grams: AED 1,775.00

22K 10 Grams: AED 1,667.50

18K 10 Grams: AED 1365.00

Check here to find the difference between today's Dubai gold rates and yesterday's gold rates in UAE.

