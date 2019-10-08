close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
Markets

Web Desk
October 8, 2019

Pakistan Stock Exchange, PSX, KSE 100 Index Market Summary on 8 October 2019

Tue, Oct 08, 2019

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed healthy trend as Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE 100 index) gained 171.64 points (0.51 percent) to close at 33,808.46 points.

Yesterday, KSE 100 Index was closed at 33,636.82 points.

Yesterday, KSE 100 Index was closed at 33,636.82 points.

KSE 100 index summary

  • Opening: 33,740.52
  • Closing: 33,808.46
  • Gaining Points: 171.64
  • Gaining Percentage: 0.51

