Thomas Markle shares Meghan Markle's 'hurtful' and 'misinterpreted' letter

Estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex Thomas Markle revealed to The Mail on Sunday, the truth behind why he publicized portions of a “hurtful” letter that his daughter Meghan Markle sent him last year in August.

According to Thomas, he felt “forced” address the public after the Duchess’s friends mistook the contents of the letter and put it forth to People magazine.

The former lighting director had vowed to keep the letter a secret, however, the ‘long-time friend’ made it appear that Meghan’s words indicated an act of conciliation citing that the Duchess wanted to make amends and did not want to be victimised.

“Dad. I’m so heartbroken. I love you, I have one father. Please stop victimising me through the media so we can repair our relationship,” the unnamed friend said.

However, the truth was far from what it appeared to be.

Thomas saw the letter as “a final goodbye” with no real hints of a possible patch up and saw that the truth needed to be brought to light in order to dismiss the negative connotation attached to him.

"I decided to release parts of the letter because of the article from Meghan’s friends in People magazine. I have to defend myself. I only released parts of the letter because other parts were so painful. The letter didn’t seem loving to me. I found it hurtful," revealed Thomas.

He added that the letter as a means of protecting the Duchess’s image and invalidated the true meaning in held.

"The letter was presented in a way that vilified me and wasn’t true. It was presented as her reaching out and writing a loving letter in the hope of healing the rift, but the letter isn’t like that at all. I have the right to defend myself."

"I don't recognize the person who wrote the letter but I still love my daughter," he told The Mail .

"All it would take is one phone call and most of this craziness would stop."

The estranged father also dismissed claims that he received payments to release the letter.