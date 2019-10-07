close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
Markets

Web Desk
October 7, 2019

BTC to PKR: Bitcoin to PKR rates in Pakistan today - Bitcoin cryptocurrency exchange rates - October 7, 2019

Markets

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 07, 2019

The exchange rate for the Bitcoin (BTC) cryptocurrency to Pakistani rupee on October 7, 2019 was Rs 1,232,535.77.

Below you can find the value of Bitcoin for the last seven days compared to the Pakistani rupee (PKR).

October 05, 2019

  • 1 BTC to PKR: 1,280,328.05

 October 04, 2019

  • 1 BTC to PKR: 1,276,800.82

October 03, 2019

  • 1 BTC to PKR: 1,291,044.63

October 02, 2019

  • 1 BTC to PKR: 1,311,017.14

October 01, 2019

  • 1 BTC to PKR: 1,301,488.34

September 30, 2019

  • 1 BTC to PKR: 1,304,445.21
September 29, 2019
  • 1 BTC to PKR: 1,263,809.29



