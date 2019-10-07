UAE Dirham to PKR, AED to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 7 October 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The buying rate of the UAE Dirham in the open market was Rs 42.53 while the selling rate of the UAE Dirham (AED) was Rs 42.69 in Pakistan.
Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the UAE Dirham compared to the Pakistani Rupee.
October 05, 2019
October 04, 2019
October 03, 2019
October 02, 2019
October 01, 2019
September 30, 2019
September 28, 2019
The buying rate of the UAE Dirham in the open market was Rs 42.53 while the selling rate of the UAE Dirham (AED) was Rs 42.69 in Pakistan.
Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the UAE Dirham compared to the Pakistani Rupee.
October 05, 2019
October 04, 2019
October 03, 2019
October 02, 2019
October 01, 2019
September 30, 2019
September 28, 2019