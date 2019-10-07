Saudi Riyal to PKR, SAR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 7 October 2019

The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal in the open market was Rs 41.63 while the selling rate of the Saudi Riyal (SAR) was Rs 41.86 in Pakistan.



Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Saudi Riyal compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

October 05, 2019

Buying : 41.59

Selling: 41.83

October 04, 2019

Buying : 41.59

Selling: 41.83

October 03, 2019

Buying : 41.59

Selling: 41.83

October 02, 2019

Buying : 41.58

Selling: 41.81

October 01, 2019

Buying : 41.58

Selling: 41.81

September 30, 2019

Buying: 41.59

Selling: 41.83

On September 28, 2019