Euro to PKR, EUR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 7 October 2019

The buying rate of the Euro in the open market was Rs 171.56 while the selling rate of the Euro (EUR) was Rs 172.12 in Pakistan.



Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Euro compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

October 05, 2019

Buying : 171.45

Selling : 172.01

October 04, 2019

Buying : 171.45

Selling : 172.01

October 03, 2019

Buying : 171.15

Selling : 171.70

October 02, 2019

Buying : 170.78

Selling : 170.38

October 01, 2019

Buying : 170.00

Selling : 170.59

September 30, 2019

Buying : 170.77

Selling: 171.32

September 28, 2019

Buying: 170.35

Selling: 170.98



