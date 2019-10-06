Ali Wong calls Keanu Reeves boyfriend in Instagram post

Ali Wong recently bumped into Keanu Reeves and she too was unable to resist the urge to take a selfie with John Wick actor.

The comedian used Instagram to share the selfie in which Reeves could be seen looking into the camera with a grin on his face.

And followers of Ali Wong couldn't help but smile noticing the caption that read "My ex-boyfriend came to the show. I told him it’s never gonna work. She, however, did not elaborate on which show they had met.

The picture earned over 40,000 likes withing the first 20 minutes of being shared on the photo and video sharing app.



Hundreds of followers of both Keanu Reeves and Ali Wong were posting funny comments about the selfie and the caption.