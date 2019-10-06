Brexit minister hints UK could soften stances in EU talks

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay suggested Sunday that Britain is open to compromise with the EU over new UK proposals for Northern Ireland, but urged Brussels to show "creativity and flexibility".

Barclay reiterated Prime Minister Boris Johnson's latest plans for a managed withdrawal from the bloc on October 31 were "a broad landing zone" ahead of "intense negotiations in the coming days".

"We need to get into the intensive negotiations... to clarify what the deal is," Barclay told the BBC.

"We've set out very serious proposals including a compromise on our side.

"We now need to see creativity and flexibility on the EU side in order to reach that deal."

However, the European Union have reacted tepidly to the plans and urged London to offer a revised, viable way forward.

The two sides will resume crunch talks Monday, with time running out ahead of a crucial EU summit on October 17-18.

"If the offer from the UK turns out to be a take-it-or-leave-it, it's going to be very difficult I see in agreeing," Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins told the BBC on Sunday.

"It's fully dependent on the will of Mr Johnson because, from the European side, we´re always open and looking towards a deal."



