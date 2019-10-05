Gold Rate, Today's Gold Prices in Pakistan, 05 October 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on the date of October 5, 2019 per tola of Gold was Rs. 87,750 and the price for 10 grams Gold was Rs. 75,231.
The rates for gold are at times different in each Pakistani city. Below you can find the gold prices for different cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Quetta.
Karachi Gold Rate
Lahore Gold Rate
Islamabad Gold Rate
Rawalpindi Gold Rate
Peshawar Gold Rate
Faisalabad Gold Rate
Quetta Gold Rate
Check here to see the price difference between Today’s Gold Rates and Yesterday’s Gold Rates.
