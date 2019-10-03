close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
Markets

Web Desk
October 3, 2019

BTC to USD: Bitcoin to USD rates today - Bitcoin Cryptocurrency exchange rates - October 3, 2019

The exchange rate for the Bitcoin (BTC) cryptocurrency to US Dollar (USD) on October 3, 2019 was USD 8,283.32.

Below you can find the value of Bitcoin for the last seven days compared to the US Dollar (USD).

October 02, 2019

  • 1 BTC to USD: 8,184

October 01, 2019

  • 1 BTC to USD: 8,323.96

September 30, 2019

  • 1 BTC to USD: 8,298.01

September 29, 2019

  • 1 BTC to USD: 8,062.22

September 28, 2019

  • 1 BTC to USD: 8,205.05

September 27, 2019

  • 1 BTC to USD: 8,193.42

September 26, 2019

  • 1 BTC to USD: 8,064.66

