BTC to PKR: Bitcoin to PKR rates in Pakistan today - Bitcoin cryptocurrency exchange rates - October 3, 2019

The exchange rate for the Bitcoin (BTC) cryptocurrency to Pakistani rupee on October 3, 2019 was Rs 1,300,980.35.



Below you can find the value of Bitcoin for the last seven days compared to the Pakistani rupee (PKR).

October 02, 2019

1 BTC to PKR: 1,311,017.14

October 01, 2019

1 BTC to PKR: 1,301,488.34

September 30, 2019

1 BTC to PKR: 1,304,445.21

September 29, 2019

1 BTC to PKR: 1,263,809.29

September 28, 2019

1 BTC to PKR: 1,286,724.86

September 27, 2019

1 BTC to PKR: 1,285,138.55

September 26, 2019