Pakistan Stock Exchange, PSX, KSE 100 Index Market Summary on 3 October 2019

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed healthy trend as Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE 100 index) gained 253.02 points (0.78 percent) to close at 32,616.37 points.
KSE 100 Index opened at 32,426.22 and closed at 32,616.37 gaining 253.02 points (0.78 percent).
Yesterday, KSE 100 Index was closed at 32,363.35 points.
KSE 100 index summary
