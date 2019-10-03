Gold Rate, Today's Gold Prices in Pakistan, 03 October 2019

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on the date of October 3, 2019 per tola of Gold was Rs. 86,400 and the price for 10 grams Gold was Rs. 74,074.



The rates for gold are at times different in each Pakistani city. Below you can find the gold prices for different cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Quetta.

Karachi Gold Rate

24K Per Tola: Rs. 86,400

24K 10 Grams: Rs. 74,074

22K 10 Grams: Rs. 67,901

Lahore Gold Rate

24K Per Tola: Rs. 86,400

24K 10 Grams: Rs. 74,074

22K 10 Grams: Rs. 67,901

Islamabad Gold Rate

24K Per Tola: Rs. 86,400

24K 10 Grams: Rs. 74,074

22K 10 Grams: Rs. 67,901

Rawalpindi Gold Rate

24K Per Tola: Rs. 86,400

24K 10 Grams: Rs. 74,074

22K 10 Grams: Rs. 67,901

Peshawar Gold Rate

24K Per Tola: Rs. 86,400

24K 10 Grams: Rs. 74,074

22K 10 Grams: Rs. 67,901

Faisalabad Gold Rate

24K Per Tola: Rs. 86,400

24K 10 Grams: Rs. 74,074

22K 10 Grams: Rs. 67,901

Quetta Gold Rate

24K Per Tola: Rs. 86,400

24K 10 Grams: Rs. 74,074

22K 10 Grams: Rs. 67,901

Check here to see the price difference between Today’s Gold Rates and Yesterday’s Gold Rates.



