Millie Bobby Brown goes blonde for new season of Stranger Things

Stranger Things star Millie Bobbie Brown is not slowing down and after a successful season of the Emmy-nominated show, the 15-year-old actress appears to be gearing up for filming the next season.

Millie, who plays Eleven in the hit show, has always rocked her natural brown color but this isn’t the first time the star made drastic modifications for the show. Her most famous change was of course, for her debut when she rocked a buzz cut at the tender age of 12.

The star’s new look was revealed by an Instagram post by the salon which featured two pictures of the teen.





"Fun time with @milliebobbybrown at the salon! Known for her role as Eleven in the Netflix science fiction horror series Stranger Things, for which she received Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress," the caption reads.