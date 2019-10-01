Justin Bieber’s ex attends his wedding with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber's relationship may have had a sour end with Selena Gomez but there was a special lady in his life who made it to the singer's wedding guest list.

As the Sorry hitmaker married for a second time with supermodel Hailey Baldwin, an ex-girlfriend of the artist, Caitlin Beadles, was present at the nuptials.

E! News revealed that Bieber and Caitlin had dated for over a year in 2008 but when their brief love story came to a close, no bad blood was shared between the two, as years later, Bieber invited her to his wedding.

Caitlin had been present at the couple’s rehearsal dinner as well as the wedding and had brought along her brother Christian to the venue as well.

Bieber and Hailey exchanged vows once again on September 30, after their courtyard-wedding last year.