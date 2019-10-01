close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
Web Desk
October 1, 2019

Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, KWD to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 1 October 2019

The buying rate of the Kuwaiti Dinar in the open market was Rs 513.31 while the selling rate of the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) was Rs 516.66 in Pakistan.

Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Kuwaiti Dinar compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

DateSymbol
Buying
Selling
30 September, 2019
KWD to PKR
512.55515.88
28 September, 2019
KWD to PKR
511.98
515.31
27 September, 2019
KWD to PKR
511.98
515.31
26 September, 2019
KWD to PKR
512.82516.16
25 September, 2019
KWD to PKR
512.82
516.16
24 September, 2019
KWD to PKR
512.82
516.16
23 September, 2019
KWD to PKR
512.75516.09


