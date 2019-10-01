Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, KWD to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 1 October 2019

The buying rate of the Kuwaiti Dinar in the open market was Rs 513.31 while the selling rate of the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) was Rs 516.66 in Pakistan.



Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Kuwaiti Dinar compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

Date Symbol

Buying

Selling

30 September, 2019

KWD to PKR

512.55 515.88 28 September, 2019

KWD to PKR

511.98

515.31

27 September, 2019

KWD to PKR

511.98

515.31

26 September, 2019

KWD to PKR

512.82 516.16 25 September, 2019

KWD to PKR

512.82

516.16

24 September, 2019

KWD to PKR

512.82

516.16

23 September, 2019

KWD to PKR

512.75 516.09



